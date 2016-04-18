Cleveland 19 gets action for mom who says neighbor's surveillance camera was pointed at her

Nakisha Lee says she called Cleveland Police to complain about a surveillance camera on her neighbor's house that appeared to be pointed at her backyard, where her children play, but she says, police told her there was nothing they could do.

'There is nothing in the Building Code or Zoning Code regulating surveillance camera orientation,' said the city in a statement.

As long as the camera was on her neighbor's Easton Avenue property, she said she was told the camera could be pointed in any direction the homeowner wanted it to be pointed in.

"He has a camera that's facing right here from the window. It's facing my house 24/7. It doesn't turn. At night it glows a red light. So, it indicates that it's still recording in my yard at night, But that camera just makes me feel uneasy, and there's no way that you can get around being on that camera no matter where you are in my backyard," said Lee.



Lee says she tried to ask her neighbor, James Smith, to move the camera, but nothing worked.

"I've tried to say something to him, but he's the type of neighbor that he'll walk right past you and act like he doesn't hear you, know you or see you," said Lee.

James Smith told us the camera is not connected, but agreed to point the device in a different direction.

"That's not a problem," said Smith.

Smith appears to have at least three other cameras, but there is no problem, according to his neighbors, with the direction those camera's are pointed.

