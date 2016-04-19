22 dead dogs found on side of road (WARNING: Graphic Images)

So many questions remain after 22 dead dogs were discovered along a dirt road in Cherry Valley, in rural Ashtabula County.

Tammy Dondorfer, animal welfare director of the Ashtabula Animal Protective League helped recover the bodies.

"As soon as I pulled up, you could see all of the hair that was laying on the ground for all of the bodies. I think that was the first time I've seen anything like that," said Dondorfer,

The dogs were discovered by someone out for a walk. The bodies had been tossed just beyond a gate in an isolated area where Linton Road dead ends.

"It looks like everybody was thrown. There was a few bodies that were actually laying in the water. There was a ditch that was filled up with water, and some of those were laying in there. Then there were some that were thrown out a little bit farther," added Dondorfer.

The dogs ranged in age from puppies all the way up to about 5 years old. One of the dogs was pregnant. They all had the same kind of fur.

"I think pretty much everybody is related. They all had the same type of hair, maybe a few of them a little bit shorter. They were matted, but they all had the same mix. We do see a lot of breeders, puppy mills out here. That was my first thought when we saw the bodies," explained Dondorfer.

It wasn't immediately obvious how the dogs had died.

"Somebody has the right to come forward and explain -- I don't know what an explanation would be for 22 deceased animals -- but somebody needs to come forward and take responsibility," said Dondorfer.

The Ashtabula Sheriff's Department is investigating.

If you have any information concerning the dogs and/or who left them there call the dog warden at (440) 576-6538 or the sheriff's department.

