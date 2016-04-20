Police trying to confirm if missing pregnant woman is safe in Florida

Dover Police say they are now working with Homestead, Florida, police to confirm that 22-year-old Patrona Raymundo is safe at a residence there.

Police say Raymundo was last seen at her home on North Tuscarawas Avenue at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Her boyfriend told investigators his pregnant girlfriend had gone for a walk.

Close to 24 hours later, Juan Gonzalez called 9-1-1 to report Raymundo as missing. Police later had to use an interpreter to get more information from Gonzalez.

This a portion of the 9-1-1 recording:

9-1-1 Operator: "Okay, and what's the matter there?"

Caller: "I just want to -- something has happened here. So, I want to let you know we lost somebody, and we have to look. We have to know where is her."

At first, Gonzalez thought he'd received a message from someone demanding a ransom. Police say that ended up being a misunderstanding caused by a language barrier.

"Late in the evening last night we received information believing she may have been hearing to a friend's house in Florida, but we were still not ruling out any foul play," said Detective Captain Chad Mowrer of the Dover Police Department.

Police say there still so much they don't know about Raymundo.

"I believe she is an unregistered immigr ant from Guatemala. We would just like her to know that she is not in any trouble of any kind, that we just want to make sure she is safe."

Police say they do not think drugs or human trafficking are involved.

They have not been called out to the house where Raymundo lived for any problems before.

Police are still asking anyone with information to contact them.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.