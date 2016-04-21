Mentor students learn to flip houses

Mentor High School students are learning to renovate and sell home property, thanks to a career tech class.

This week, the construction management class at Mentor High School is finishing up the final touches on a house they renovated for a class project.

The district purchased the almost 1,000-square-foot home for the students to fix up and then resell to the community.

Instructor Charlie Stewart has been guiding the students since November when the renovations started.

"They learn how to do electric, how to do dry wall, how to do plumbing. I gave them a budget; they have to stick to that budget. They actually designed the kitchen," said Stewart.

On Saturday there will be an open house for the home located on Seminole Trail in Mentor.

This is the first year the class has renovated a house, but students say it's already making an impact.

Senior Mathew Pelosi said this class helped him find his career path. He was so inspired by the class he's already bought his own house that he plans to resell.

"This class definitely helped me to figure it out. I like carpentry. This will be my first time flipping a house so lets see how this goes," laughed Pelosi.

Stewart estimates the renovations for this house would have cost about have $40,000 with materials and labor, although local community stores offered some of the materials at a discounted rate.

The students won't be paid, but there is an opportunity for college credit and this Stewart says this is a valuable lesson they can use forever.

"These are skills they'll always have," said Stewart.

