Cleveland Cooks: Charoset Recipe for Passover

Shopping List

Chunky Charoset

1 apple

1 pear

1 cup chopped or ground walnuts

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup sweet red wine

1/4 tsp. cinnamon

1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Peel and finely dice the apple and pear. Mix in the ground nuts, raisins, wine and spices. Refrigerate until serving. Add a little more wine immediately before serving.

Smooth Charoset

Use any of these recipes and pulse in a food processor until it reaches a thick paste consistency.

Nut-free Charoset

1 apple

1 pear

1 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup sweet red wine

Peel and finely dice the apple and pear.

Mix in the rest of the ingredients Refrigerate until serving. Add a little more wine immediately before serving.

