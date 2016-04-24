Neighbors, friends baffled by deadly Sunday stabbing

The unidentified victim lived on the second floor with his mother, who authorities are working to locate.

Investigators on scene say that a suspect is in custody and that he lives on the third floor of the multi-family home.

Police are still investigating what happened that led to a deadly stabbing at the multi-unit home at 10339 Baltic Road, in Cleveland, just before 8 a.m.

Police say 34-year-old man living on the second floor was allegedly stabbed by Michael Hanford, 59, who lived on the third floor. Police took Hanford into custody on the scene. The victim, they say, was already dead by the time emergency crews arrived.

Stephen Mihalko says he was friends with both Hanford and the victim.



"If you know Mikey and the victim, they were good people, and I can't see them harming anybody," said Mihalko.



Mihalko says he saw Hanford just last night and woke up to seeing emergency vehicles and police outside of his home, just a few doors down from the crime scene.

"I guess they got into an argument over Mikey slamming the door, and I guess it escalated," added Mihalko.



Marcia Pearl lives across the street.



"I can't even begin to imagine what they would get into it over that would make him flip like that and stab him," said Pearl.



The victim lived on the second floor with his mother. Police spent much of the morning trying to locate her, but she finally arrived on the scene and received the devastating news about her son.

