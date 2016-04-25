Hundreds of cards sent in support of Canton same sex couple. (Source: WOIO)

Hundreds of cards sent in support of Canton same sex couple. (Source: WOIO)

Hundreds of cards sent in support of Canton same sex couple. (Source: WOIO)

Canton couple Keith and Chad haven't wavered on their plans or excitement for their May wedding. But a hateful RSVP sent back from an anonymous invited guest shocked the Canton couple.

Members of the New Vision United Church of Christ wanted to help, in a safe way.

"The card shower aspect was a great was to show that a lot of people honestly care about them and that love is love," said church leader Steve Stearns.

In just ten days, hundreds of cards and letters poured in, along with packages, gifts, and countless messages on the church website and Facebook page, all congratulating and supporting Keith and Chad.

But Besides besides expressing disapproval, the original RSVP letter contained a threat to bring organized protestors to their upcoming ceremony.

Reverend Anissa Glazer-Bacon will officiate the ceremony and says they're preparing for it.

"That critique of the wedding usually comes from people who are reading the bible a certain way. So someone with authority, who is a minister who can counter that in a way that's productive and not angry I think might be a helpful presence for them," she said.

Glazer-Bacon is hoping this an empty threat about an anti-gay activist group in Canton-Akron but they've made security arrangements at the private East Canton venue and are organizing themselves just in case.

"Many more people are getting engaged in what is really about marriage rights," added Glazer-Bacon.

Cleveland 19 has also confirmed with the Stark County Sheriff's Department that because of the threat, two or more deputies will be assigned to secure the upcoming ceremony, at the couple's request and expense.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.