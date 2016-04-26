PHOTOS | Lightning strike starts fire at Fairless Middle School, cancels classes

Get emails and text alerts for breaking news, severe weather and more.

Peggy Byer and her husband have a bird's eye view of Fairless Middle School in Navarre. They live on a hill just a few hundred feet from the roof that caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The clap of thunder and lightning that sparked the fire was so intense, Byer says the sound startled her.

"Yeah! The lightning itself did. We didn't know that it hit anything until we heard the saws and we got up and looked. It was shocking to see that the school was on fire," described Byer.

Brewster Fire Department Chief Chris Colucy says at about 6:05 a.m. there was a lightning strike.

"The people from the bus garage heard it called it in about 6:30. The janitor came over, saw that there was smoke coming from the building. When we first arrived, we got up on the roof noticed that the smoke was pouring out of the top of the roof, peeled it back and there was some fire contained to just the top section of the roof," said Colucy.

Luckily no one was in the building at the time.

"It's mostly water damage from leaking down from the roof into the ceiling tiles," added Colucy.

Restoration crews spent the day trying to clean up the mess left behind.

Byer says this isn't the first time lightning has struck in this area. She say her well got hit not long ago.

"We've gotten hit by lightening ourselves here. So, we were grateful it didn't hit our house, sad that it hit the school, but at the same time it's a close call," said Byer.

School officials have canceled classes for both Wednesday and Thursday.

