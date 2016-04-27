Lightning strike forces Fairless MS to cancel classes

School officials have canceled classes at Fairless Middle School for Wednesday and Thursday.

Brewster Fire Department Chief Chris Colucy says at about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday there was a lightning strike, starting a fire.

"The people from the bus garage heard it called it in about 6:30. The janitor came over, saw that there was smoke coming from the building. When we first arrived, we got up on the roof noticed that the smoke was pouring out of the top of the roof, peeled it back and there was some fire contained to just the top section of the roof," said Colucy.

Luckily no one was in the building at the time.

"It's mostly water damage from leaking down from the roof into the ceiling tiles," added Colucy.

It's going to take some time to clean up the mess.

