Restaurants far and wide prepare for RNC

Restaurants are gearing up for RNC diners. (Source: WOIO)

Thousands of people will descend on Cleveland for the RNC, and even businesses outside of downtown expecting large crowds.

Nestled on Rockside Road in Valley View, Lockkeepers Italian Restaurant has been cooking up fine dining experiences for 25 years.

“We’ve entertained all typed of dignitaries and media including former presidents like Bill Clinton," General Manager Brian Woehrman said. "Marco Rubio also had a fundraiser."

Although the restaurant isn’t downtown, it’s located just a few minutes away from a cluster of hotels in Independence that will house thousands of visitors for the convention.

“We’re outside the mix, but with great highway access," Woehrman said. "We’re really excited for an influx in business, and we have lots of inquires coming in."

Woehrman says the restaurant has been preparing for months by ordering more supplies and preparing various security provisions for VIP guests.

“We’ve stocked up on liquor, food, and we have ample parking,” said Woehrman.

With less than three months until the convention, Woehrman says they’re ready to go.

“Our main focus is executing service and showcasing our neck of the woods here in Valley View,” he said.

