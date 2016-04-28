Browns fans launch new shirt for upcoming season

These two fans have launched a new shirt for the 2016 season. (Source: WOIO)

Laney Baldwin and Maria Diloreto both have strong ties to Cleveland through their families, and they’ve been Browns fans for decades. Now the excitement for the new head coach has turned into a T-shirt.

Baldwin and Diloreto are selling Browns-themed T-shirts that say “Hue let the Dawgs out.”

“I’ve always been passionate about the Browns. They’re one of my greatest loves besides my husband and my daughter,” said Baldwin.

Diloreto says she became a fan because of her husband.

“I married into it. My husband and his family are lifelong Browns fans so now I’ve been a fan for 20 years,” said Diloreto.

They say they came up with the idea after hearing the popular song “Who Let the Dogs Out,” by the Baha Men.

“Our daughters are best friends and we were sitting at their band concert at school and the band started playing 'Who Let the Dogs Out.' We thought 'wow they’re playing our song.' ”

The song led to a discussion about the new season, new coach and the rest as they say is history.

“Through that conversation ‘Hue let the dogs out came up’ and we said 'wow that’s a T-shirt,' ” Baldwin.

They’ve been selling the shirts for three weeks now and they’ve seen success on social media.

“Browns backers from all over the country, and former players are tweeting the shirt.” said Baldwin.

Diloreto and Baldwin say they’re looking forward to Jackson’s leadership.

“I like him as a man first. I think he has good integrity and good moral values. He talks about communication and he talks about collaboration a lot and that’s important for the team,” said Baldwin.

And they say no matter how many losses, they won’t give up.

“We have the greatest fan base in the country, but the one thing that makes me prideful is that we’ve never given lost hope,” Baldwin.

