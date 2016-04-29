City agrees to demolish gazebo where Tamir Rice was shot

Samaria Rice says she wants the gazebo where police shot her son last November to be torn down, but the city says there are no plans to do so.

Family wants gazebo where Tamir Rice was shot demolished

A memorial continues to grow at the gazebo where the 12-year-old was shot. (Source: WOIO)

Tamir Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland Police at Cudell Rec Center in November 2014. (Source: Family)

The gazebo where Tamir Rice, 12, was shot by Cleveland police November 2014 will be torn down.

Samaria Rice, the mother of Tamir, told Cleveland 19 News back in September she wanted the gazebo to come down.

“It needs to be torn down. It needs to be torn down. It’s a bad thing,” said Rice. “I’m hoping the city will allow me to tear it down and redo the park area.”

#TamirRice Family wants Gazebo torn down & City recently agreed to remove it. pic.twitter.com/wTbP2Rzr2p — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) April 29, 2016

The city plans to tear it down as soon as Monday, according to Cleveland 19 News reporter, Scott Taylor.

People still come to leave mementos at the spot where Tamir was shot at Cudell Recreation Center.

The city released a statement Friday, saying it had considered disassembling the gazebo at the rec center previously, "but due to criminal, civil and administrative cases, we could not proceed until it was no longer needed for evidential purposes."

There are plans to build a memorial at Cudell through donations.

City of Cleveland agrees with Family of #TamirRice 2 accept donations 4 future Memorial at Cudell Rec Center. pic.twitter.com/7KDbOoNsS1 — Scott Taylor (@ScottTaylorTV) April 29, 2016

A grand jury decided on Dec. 28, 2015 not to indict the two officers involved in the shooting, Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback. Cuyahoga County prosecutor Tim McGinty said the evidence did not warrant criminal charges.

On Nov. 22, 2014, Tamir was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer after a report of a male with a gun outside of a Cleveland recreation center. Officers Loehmann and Garmback responded to the scene. Loehmann fired the shot that killed the 12-year-old.

The city settled this week with the Rice family for $6 million dollars.

