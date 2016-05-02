Mother, son shot inside home, friend: "All she did was go to church"

Police say son was killed first then mom after she confronted killers. (Source: WOIO)

Akron police say they are still searching for the suspects who shot 48-year-old Sonia Freeman and her son, 28-year-old Christopher Lane-Freeman in their Hartford Avenue home.



Police say Lane-Freeman was shot and killed in an upstairs bedroom. His mother confronted the suspects and was also shot. Sonia Freeman was rushed to Akron General Medical Center where she later died.

A makeshift memorial grows outside the front door of the home.

Freeman's nine-year-old daughter made the 9-1-1 call for help. Sonia Freeman can be heard in the background saying that three men had come into her home and shot her and her son.

"I heard about it. I had to come, see who would possibly want to do something like this," said Greg McDaniels, a cousin of the Freeman's.

Ralph Jackson cuts the family's grass. He says there weren't ever any problems at the house that he knew of - adding that all he ever knew Sonia Freeman to do was to go to church.

"It's sad to see them go. They are good people. I'm gonna miss them," said Jackson.

Not long after news of the double shooting broke, tributes to Freeman and her son started popping up on social media. Sonia Freeman - said to be a loving, protective mother who had a strong faith. One person wrote that she and her nine year old daughter were like two peas in a pod and that she was very protective of her son.

"Their family was genuine, genuine, loving people. I don't know who would want to do something like this," added McDaniels.

