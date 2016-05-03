2 young girls battle chronic pain of Sickle Cell Anemia

Hudson family has two young sisters suffering from sickle cell. (Source: WOIO)

It’s a genetic blood disorder. Here are the statistics, one in 400 African American infants are born with sickle cell disease.

The American Sickle Cell Anemia Association sees the highest at risk population in the state of Ohio.

Four-year-old Kennedy and two-year-old Zoey Hudson look like normal children, but their lives so far have come with complications.

Daily doses of medication, coupled with plenty of doctors’ visits have become life for the Hudson family as both girls live with sickle cell.



"Stays in the hospital here and there, giving them their medicine,”said Mark Hudson, Kennedy and Zoey’s father.

Some of the medicine is meant to make the pain subside, but the disease comes with excruciating pain.

“Pain because the red blood cells aren’t getting enough oxygen supply to the tissues, said Grace Onimoe, Pediatric Hematologist at Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Both the Hudson girls were two days old when it was uncovered they have sickle cell anemia.

Funding for the American Sickle Cell Anemia Association is an issue and they’re working to use the money toward education and awareness.

May 5th the organization will have a fundraiser that includes 12 chefs from across Northeast Ohio and food.

Tickets are $40 to the event from 6-9pm, www.ascaa.org.

