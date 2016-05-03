Man arrested, outrage grows over dog thrown out sixth-story window

A dog was thrown out of a top window at this building in Painesville. (Source: WOIO)

As word spread about a dog thrown out a sixth story window at Washington Square Apartments at 111 E. Washington St. in Painesville, anger seemed to grow quickly among residents and people who were nearby when police showed up.

Chuck Lewis said he was doing work for the city across the street when he noticed police outside the building.

"Somebody threw a dog out the top window, and that's ridiculous. They should be put in jail or the same thing done to them," said Lewis.

A resident of the building, run by the Lake County Metropolitan Housing Authority, said that the 23-year-old man who confessed to police that he'd thrown his dog out the sixth story window did not live in the building, but that his mother does.

Police were not releasing the man's name, but said he will face animal cruelty charges and is being held at the Lake County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

