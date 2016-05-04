Cleveland gang bust: Prosecutors say OTZ gang violently attacked victims

Members of the OTZ gang carry out an attack on an RTA bus. (Source: WOIO)

Cuyahoga County prosecutors announced today that 11 members of the OTZ, or "Only the Zone," gang were charged 151 counts in 30 different criminal incidents between December 2015 and March 22, of this year.

The gang members, all young men between the ages of 15 and 17, face charges that include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, robbery and grand theft auto.

Prosecutors say that the gang sometimes traveled to Cleveland suburbs like Rocky River and Fairview Park to commit crimes, randomly selecting their victims and then swarming them. In one attack that happened on March 1, investigators say gang members chased one victim with their SUV and then followed him onto an RTA bus. The victim was robbed; his earring was even torn out of his ear.

"A popular phrase used by OTZ is 'pull-up gang,' which is referring to the gang's MO, as it will often pull-up using stolen cars and robbing their victims," said Duane Deskins, first assistant Cuyahoga County prosecutor.

Nine of the suspects are in custody. Police are still looking for two others. Prosecutors say they expect to make even more arrests as their investigation continues.

