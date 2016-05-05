RNC expected to give small businesses a boost

A Republican National Convention representative confirms they've received hundreds of bids from small businesses for contracts during the July convention. Those bids will be filled on an "as needed basis," according to Dave O'Neil, the deputy press secretary for the convention.

"We will be utilizing businesses large and small all over the Cleveland area. As for a number, that won't be known until we get closer to the convention."

Stacy Holmes of Bedford is one of the small business owners who just submitted a bid. She's a stay at home mom of three, who also runs Cypress Cleaners, a company that grew as Holmes got more and more referrals for cleaning homes.

Holmes says she now has eight employees, but will be looking to hire more if her bid is accepted by the RNC.

"For my company, it means that there is a lot of events that are going to be happening around the clock in downtown Cleveland, and that means we're going to need some cleaning done," Holmes said, "There is a lot of things that are going to be happening, and we are going to be able to come in and offer our janitorial services."

If Holmes's bid is accepted, the RNC contract could help take Cypress Cleaning to the next level.

Holmes says even if she doesn't get the job, she's living her American Dream.

"Absolutely. It's opportunity. I think a lot of people think opportunity doesn't really exist. I think it does, but it's a matter of you positioning yourself at the right place, at the right time," added Holmes.



