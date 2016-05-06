Egged house gets a makeover

A local elderly man says he's the target of a bizarre attack. Someone has been egging his house for more than a year.

How would you like someone to volunteer to paint your home? John Neubert of Neubert Painting in Brookpark heard the story of 85-year-old Albert Clemens' home getting egged over 100 times, and decided he wanted to volunteer his company's services.

This egged home is getting a free, new paint job. (Source: WOIO)

Family has "no comment" on local company's plans to repaint their egged home

A new paint job is coming for this home, egged over 100 times, courtesy of Neubert Painting. (Source: WOIO)

Painters gave a new look to a home that's been egged more than 100 times.

Police said Jason Kozan, 30, egged his neighbor's home over the course of a year.

John Neubert of Neubert Painting in Brook Park heard the story of 85-year-old Albert Clemens' home getting egged and decided he wanted to volunteer his company's services.

Since dried eggs have covered the house for nearly two years, the job required considerable preparation before painting, said Neubert.

The painting was free of charge as part of Neubert's "Paint it Forward" program.

"Paint it Forward" was created in 2008 by Neubert to provide free exterior painting services to a homeowner or non-profit organization whose building needs painting, but can't afford it.

"We have been trusted by Northeast Ohio homeowners since 1975, and we feel part of our mission is to give back to our community. This continues our tradition of doing community service projects for people in need." said Neubert.

More than $100,000 in free painting services has been provided through "Paint it Forward" since 2008.

Kozan was arraigned on charges of vandalism, menacing by stalking and aggravated menacing.

