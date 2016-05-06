Cheap Trick cuts ribbon on new inductees exhibit at Rock Hall

Members of Cheap Trick cut the ribbon, officially opening an exhibit honoring the newest inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (Source: WOIO)

Fans have been "wanting them" for decades. And now Cheap Trick is among the newest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, complete with a special exhibit now open to visitors.

"We're just happy to be here…just an honor to be here," said band member Rick Nielsen.

Tom Petersson, Robin Zander and Nielsen got the first look at the display of memorabilia at the Rock Hall dedicated to them and other 2016 inductees.

They'd like to see others, of whom they're fans, added to the Hall of Fame soon.

"The Cars and Yes, first of all. They were nominated but didn't quite make the cut," said Zander.

The group recently made headlines when they released a video about turning down a $100,000 offer to play at the RNC in July.

"Republican, Democrat, independent…it's best not to get involved in politics" said Nielsen.

A show at which they will be performing in Cleveland: tonight's Rock and Roll Spring Benefit at Public Hall.

And they say fans will get to hear some new music from their new album "Bang, Zoom, Crazy, Hello."

"If you've seen us before you know what to expect…the unexpected," said Zander.

I reached out to convention staff about the concert invitation. According to the deputy press secretary for the RNC, no one from the Committee on Arrangements reached out to Joe Walsh or Cheap Trick. The rep and went on to say if either received an offer, it came from an outside group not affiliated with the convention itself.

They'll be making announcements on confirmed entertainment as we move closer to the convention.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.