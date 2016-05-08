Aliza Sherman remembered on Mother's Day for her mission to help women conceive

Thursday marks three years since the murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland. The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was stabbed nearly a dozen times after leaving her attorney's office outside the Galleria Mall.More >>
Thursday marks three years since the murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland. The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was stabbed nearly a dozen times after leaving her attorney's office outside the Galleria Mall.More >>
A judge set bond at $5,000 for the lawyer charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client Aliza Sherman.More >>
A judge set bond at $5,000 for the lawyer charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client Aliza Sherman.More >>
An attorney charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday since being indicted, but the hearing was continued. No reason was given for the continuance.More >>
An attorney charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday since being indicted, but the hearing was continued. No reason was given for the continuance.More >>
It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.More >>
It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
It's a basic rite of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte returns to stores.More >>
It's a basic rite of autumn, the pumpkin spice latte returns to stores.More >>
In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.More >>
In two days, from 6 am to 8 pm, the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, in coordination with Feeding America, will host a food and supply drive at 15500 S Waterloo Road. Food and supplies collected during the drive will be shipped to Texas to aid relief efforts.More >>
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
Brook Park is boasting of having some of the greatest police officers in the state, and with good reason.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
When used for the right reasons GoFundMe accounts are very helpful, but it has also been a source of Internet panhandling. People have been known to use the fundraising website try to raise money for some of the most absurd things, from butt implants to a guy who needs a treadmill so he can run indoors during the winter.More >>
News and weather apps for iPhone, Android, Blackberry and tablets.More >>