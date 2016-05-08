Aliza Sherman remembered on Mother's Day for her mission to help women conceive

It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

It has been almost three years since Aliza Sherman was murdered outside her divorce lawyer's office in broad daylight in downtown Cleveland.

An attorney charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday since being indicted, but the hearing was continued. No reason was given for the continuance.

An attorney charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client was expected to make his first court appearance Thursday since being indicted, but the hearing was continued. No reason was given for the continuance.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the lawyer charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client Aliza Sherman.

A judge set bond at $5,000 for the lawyer charged with misleading investigators looking into the death of his client Aliza Sherman.

Thursday marks three years since the murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland. The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was stabbed nearly a dozen times after leaving her attorney's office outside the Galleria Mall.

Thursday marks three years since the murder of Aliza Sherman in downtown Cleveland. The 53-year-old Beachwood nurse was stabbed nearly a dozen times after leaving her attorney's office outside the Galleria Mall.

Tickets were sold out for the Aliza Sherman Mother's Day fundraiser brunch in Beachwood.

Over 100 of Sherman's family, friends and co-workers came together at the very building at the Cleveland Clinic in Beachwood where Sherman worked.

"To me, every day without my mom is extremely difficult, but it helps to bring people together and do things in her honor, which is what she would want us to do," said Jennifer Sherman, Eliza Sherman's daughter.

Sherman's life was cut tragically short when she was stabbed to death outside her divorce attorney's offices in downtown Cleveland three years ago. No one has ever been charged with her murder. Sherman was a nurse who specialized in in vitro fertilization.

"My mom was super passionate about her job as an infertility nurse. For her, it was not a job. It was her greatest passion. It never felt like work to her," added Jennifer Sherman.

All of the proceeds from the event go to the Cleveland Clinic's Harboring Hope Fund, which provides funds for women whose first IVF attempt failed, giving them a second chance at becoming pregnant.

While she waits for justice, every Mother's Day Jennifer Sherman does something to keep her mother's spirit of selflessness and giving, alive.

"For the evil coward or cowards that were responsible for my mom's brutal death, they can steal her away from us physically, but her light still shines very bright," said Jennifer Sherman.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.