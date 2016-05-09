Facebook dress ads: CLE BBB lists 753 complaints

You've probably seen the ads appear on Facebook, deals too good to be true.

Dresses are often the garment of choice and are showcased for under $10.

So Cleveland 19 wanted to know if the garments were of good quality and what happens if you need to make a return.

We reached out to the Greater Cleveland Better Business Bureau and The Ohio Attorney General, and discovered there are hundreds of complaints against retailers like SammyDress.com.

That same retailer has no contact information to make a return. We uncovered the company is somewhere in China passing off a bogus mailing address and domestic phone number.

The Better Business Bureau lists SammyDress.com as the worst offender with 753 complaints.

<h4>We purchased two dresses and the material didn’t match the pictures, you must see it to believe it.

The story will air on Cleveland 19 tonight at 11 p.m. </h4>

