Investments in ArcelorMittal Cleveland paying off

ArcelorMittal Cleveland is now considered one of the most productive steel mills in the world. They're averaging one ton per man hour, which is nearly double the industry standard. Their manning levels are approaching 2,000.

"We took the challenge of coming back so that we would never shut down again, and made ourselves indispensable to the company by being able to make some products that all of the automotive makers are looking to use," said Division Manager, Margaret Krolikowski.

Vice President, Eric Hauge says what's driving the tremendous boost in business and production is the high level of demand from the auto industry for their advanced high strength steel.

This grade of steel didn't exist five years ago. Now, auto maker customers tell them they can't make it fast enough. It allows auto manufacturers to use less steel, making for more fuel efficient vehicles, but without sacrificing safety.

"For 2025 it's a government mandate to be at 54.5 miles per gallon. In order to get to that level, you have to lightweight the vehicles," Krolikowski added. And the importance of doing this is to help grow our market for steel in the face of competition from other materials.

More than 60% of the specialty steel coming off their hot dip coating line is this kind of steel.

Five years ago, it was only 2%.

