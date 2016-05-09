Haslams announce they'll fund five new athletic fields for Cleveland Schools

Players and coaches on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Source: WOIO)

Jimmy and Dee Haslam just announced at FirstEnergy Stadium that they would be funding five new athletic fields for Cleveland Schools.

Jimmy and Dee Haslam made the announcement on the field that made Cleveland student athletes, their coaches and even the Cleveland Schools CEO, Eric Gordon cheer.

Five new, multi-use fields will be built with high quality synthetic turf over the next couple of years.

Roye Kidd Field and James F. Rhodes Field will be competed by the start of the 2016 high school football season.

John Adams Field and John Marshall Field will be renovated in 2017.

The construction timeline for Bump Taylor Field located at Patrick Henry School is to be determined.

"Since making Cleveland our home, we have focused on improving football and education for the entire region. By installing these five synthetic turf fields within CMSD, we are able to combine those two passions to give our youth, schools and communities year-round access to the resources they deserve," Jimmy and Dee Haslam said.

The Haslams have said that participation in sports can help 'motivate students to attend school and succeed in the classroom.'

