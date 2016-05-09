Jimmy Haslam: 'No comment' about upcoming civil deposition

Jimmy Haslam's attorney has said that Haslam will answer questions under oath in the civil cases against the company he co-owns with his brother, Pilot Flying J.

In the lawsuits, customers of Pilot Flying J claim they were swindled out of thousands of dollars worth of rebates.

Haslam's attorney says he's agreed to be deposed under certain conditions and that the questioning will take place all in one day - next Wednesday.

After an event at First Energy Stadium, Cleveland 19 Reporter Denise Zarrella asked Haslam if he had any comment about his upcoming deposition.

"Nah, no comment," said Haslam.

Haslam has said all along he had no knowledge of any wrongdoing against customers of Pilot Flying J.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.