RNC picks official florists, who get ready for event planners to smell the roses

Six florists will battle for the business headed for Cleveland during the RNC. (Source: WOIO)

Six local florists just found out they've been selected as an official Republican National Convention vendor.

Blooms by Plantscaping in Cleveland, The Greenhouse of Hudson, Heatherlily of Cleveland, Tokar Event Design of Cleveland, Lowe's Greenhouse of Chagrin Falls and Cloud Florist of Cleveland were chosen out of 14 finalists.

Now, those florists will compete with one another for the business that the RNC will bring. The florists will showcase their best work at The Q on May 26, where local hotels, restaurants and event planners will shopping around.

Phillip Cloud of Johnny's Cloud Florist says he hopes his business will bloom during and after the convention. Cloud's floral business goes way back in Cleveland. His dad started the business 100 years ago.

"I think it's a blessing and a cursing. It's a lot of work coming up, but we can handle it. We do large volumes. We do all kinds of conventions," said Cloud.

Just minutes away, in another part of town, Todd Silverman of Plantscaping and Blooms is also proud that the floral and event business his mother started in Cleveland decades ago was also selected.

"It's a tremendous opportunity," said Silverman.

The next step is getting selected by the party planners.

"There is going to be over 1,200 parties here in four days, and we'll be working with them to make something custom, something that's unique and something that is reflective of the party they want to have," added Silverman.

