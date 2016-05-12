Register to Win The Great Camper Giveaway.

Enter for your chance to win a 2017 Coachmen Clipper presented by General RV Center and FREE Camping for April 1-October 31, 2018 at an Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District facility!

Looking for something fun to do in the summertime? General RV and Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District have the perfect getaway!





Click Here to fill out the entry form and you will be entered to win The Great Camper Giveaway!

Prize includes :

2017 Coachmen Clipper

Free Camping April 1 – October 31, 2018 at an Muskingum Watershed location

All entries must be post-marked by August 24, 2017 and received by August 31, 2017.







About General RV



What began more than fifty years ago as a "mom & pop" family business has reached heights that few business ventures ever achieve. In 1962, Ambrose "Abe" Baidas took his family out west on a camping trip. That family vacation became the impetus for a business that would grow beyond his wildest dreams. Abe believed that if you treat each customer honestly and fairly, you would have a friend for life. That simple philosophy took a three man business and grew it into the largest family owned RV dealer in the nation. With nearly 1000 employees in eleven locations, General RV Center remains a family business. Through all of their success, three generations of Baidas family members have remained focused on their number one asset, their customers. Read more here.

About Muskingum Watershed



The Muskingum River Watershed, which covers more than 8,000 square miles and drains into the Muskingum River, is the largest wholly contained watershed in the state of Ohio, covering about 20 percent of the state. The Muskingum River - which is formed by the confluence of the Tuscarawas and Walhonding rivers at Coshocton, OH - empties into the Ohio River at Marietta. Read more here.



