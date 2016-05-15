Hundreds from Cleveland Schools, more youth running in Cleveland Marathon

As part of the City Youth Marathon Program, 500 students from Cleveland schools were running 1.2 miles through the finish line as part of their training for a 26 mile marathon.

There were so many young people crossing the finish line at the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon that even the hosts at the finish line remarked, "there are more and more kids competing in the race."

15-year-old Johnathan Lipscomb from Cleveland says he's been running since he was seven. Finishing the Cleveland Marathon's 10K was was tougher for him and others because of the frigid temperatures, snow, sleet and rain.



"The weather was a factor, but I knew I wanted to get to the finish line and finish, and that's what I did," said Lipscomb.



For Lance and Nathan Ream, from Kirkland, running is father son bonding time. They finished the 10K together.



"He did a great job. I can't keep up with him anymore," said Lance Ream about his son Nathan.

