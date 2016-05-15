Girl at lunch when ceiling fell: I saw blood coming out & I started screaming

Three students at Louis Agasszi Elementary School are recovering after school officials say plaster collapsed on them.

Kimberly Castro, 13, says the incident happened during lunch in the school cafeteria.

"We were at lunch with my friends and, all a sudden, I looked up and the ceiling came down. I saw blood coming out and then I started screaming and they called 911," said Castro.

Eric Gordon, CEO of the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, told Cleveland 19 on Wednesday that the 10 ft. long x 1 ft. wide sized plaster fell after the adhesive holding it up eroded.

Louis Agassiz school is 87 years old. Gordon says the school underwent repairs last year, but the cafeteria didn’t show any signs of needing immediate attention.

Castro and the two girls she was eating with were treated for their injuries at Fairview Hospital and released that day.

Following the incident, officials closed the cafeteria until the area could be inspected and the ceiling repaired.

"We would never put students in a situation that we think is unsafe until we know it is a safe and comfortable place for kids," said Gordon.

Kimberly’s mother Nildoa Albarado says she wants the school district to be held accountable.

Albarado said that while the school principal came to visit her daughter in the hospital, she hasn’t heard from the school since Wednesday.

"Nobody has called me to see how my daughter is and how she’s recuperating," said Albarado.

School officials said the repairs should be completed by Tuesday when the cafeteria will reopen.

