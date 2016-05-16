Hotels seeking employees ahead of RNC

Hotel rooms are booking fast two months ahead of the RNC, according to those working in the hospitality industry.

Campbell Black is the General Manager of the Intercontinental Hotels of Cleveland. He’s worked in the industry for 35 years.

"This event that we have with the RNC is the largest event ever seen. The eyes of the world are going to be on us, so we have to remember that everything we do is going to be really important," said Black.

An estimated 50,000 people are expected to travel to Cleveland for the convention.

Black says the Intercontinental Hotel's three downtown location provide a total of 732 rooms, but 90 percent of them are already booked for the RNC.

However, Black explains accommodating guests goes beyond just lodging. He says the Intercontinental's demand for staff is just as great as the demand for rooms, and management has experienced difficulty finding qualified hospitality employees.

"We started preparation when the RNC was awarded to our city of Cleveland. Our business runs 24/7 so we need to be able to look at how we staff things and what we do at any time," said Black,

Black explains the lack by pointing to the fact that Cleveland is seeing an uptick in new hotels and restaurants, which is creating more and more opportunities for jobs, but it seems not enough people to fill them yet.

Black is attempting to solve the problem with over-staffing months ahead.

"Our goal here is to make sure we more staff than what we need and that we over deliver on what the need though. We would love to meet people that want to be part of our hotel group. We’re still looking for people," said Black.

