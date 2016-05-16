Cleveland makes list of best places for summer love

Love will be in the air Summer 2016, as Cleveland is named one of the top 10 cities for summer love, according to 35,000 singles who attended the Great Love Debate tour.

Single men and women gave their opinion and demographic information to help form this list, in which Minneapolis took the No. 1 spot, being named "America's Best City for Summer Love."

Other big cities on the list include Chicago, Boston, Denver, and Seattle.

The Great Debate Love tour is a nationally-touring series in both the United States and Canada, where well-known panelists, personalities and locals try to answer "why everyone is still single." The tour gives its audience a fun, town-hall style theater experience.

Atlanta was named "America's Worst City for Summer Love."

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.