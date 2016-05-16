Thief gets away with $1,500 worth of merchandise at car dealer

A theft occurred on Lorain Road at the North Olmsted Ganley-Honda last week, where tires and rims from two Honda Accord Sport Cars were stolen. The total amount, $1,500.

North Olmsted police spoke with manager, Edward Stein, who said the cars were parked near the Brookpark exit. Tires and rims were taken from the driver’s side of the maroon Honda Accord Sport, while the passenger side tires and rims were taken from the white Honda Accord Sport.

Both vehicles were jacked up with a small black jack, which was left at the scene. The Honda Accord Sport cars were brand new and unregistered.

There are no suspects at this time.

