What’s fueling and fortifying the Cavaliers tonight?

Cavs roasted veggies (Source: WOIO) Cavs roasted veggies (Source: WOIO)
Cavs salmon (Source: WOIO) Cavs salmon (Source: WOIO)
Cavs fruit (Source: WOIO) Cavs fruit (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

What’s fueling and fortifying the Cavaliers tonight? A massive meal from Chef Terry Bell.

Whole wheat penne pasta with Marinara or Pesto Alfredo

-Roasted Brussel sprouts tossed with roasted sweet potatoes

-Veggie quinoa

-Grilled honey-lime salmon

-Grilled BBQ Chicken

-Chicken sausage Gumbo

