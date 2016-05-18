$700,000 worth of loose change left at airports; TSA hits big at Hopkins

Most people think that loose change doesn’t add up, but a recent report from the Transportation Security Administration says differently.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport alone contributes $6,738 to the grand total of loose change left by passengers after going through screening at airports.

TSA is responsible for informing Congress on the use of unclaimed money. This includes returning property to its correct owner. Returning loose change to its owners is a challenge.

The exact amount of change found equaled $765,759.15, all in nickels, dimes and quarters.

San Francisco International Airport brought in the most money totaling to almost $39,000, while passengers at Columbia Airport in South Carolina seem to do a better job of holding on to money. Their total, only $216.

The money is used for aviation security programs.

List of airports and money collected in fiscal year 2016:

Hartsfield Atlanta International - $9,693.81

Hartford, Bradley International - $2,904.88

Birmingham International - $1,553

Boston, Logan International - $19,733.50

Nashville International - $9,364.10

Baton Rouge Metropolitan - $176.20

Baltimore, Washington International - $12,845.00

Columbia - $216.00

Charleston International - $3,136.28

Cleveland, Hopkins international - $6,738. 45

Charlotte Douglas International - $5,079.37

Cincinnati/Northern KY International - $4,514.16

Dallas/Ft. Worth International - $30,420.36

Honolulu International - $7,492.78

Indianapolis International - $7,047.27

Jackson Evers International - $904.32

Kona Hawaii - $1,721.35

Lubbock International - $1,347

Bill and Hillary Clinton - $1,460.73

Kansas City International - $7,357.58

Memphis International - $2,242.40

Mobile Regional - $46.42

New Orleans International $12,651.46

Kuhlului - $2,345.96

Will Rogers World - $1,406.74

Portland International - $6,569.21

Phoenix Sky Harbor - $10, 819.40

Raleigh-Durham International - $4069.85

Richmond International - $4879.58

Savannah International - $1,951.50

Louisville International - $347.67

Lambert St. Louis - $5,118.03

Tulsa International - $1,914.71

Tucson International - $534.68

