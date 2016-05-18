Fire that killed pets started where baby chicks were kept

Springfield Township Fire Captain Stephen Simich says the state fire marshal is focusing his investigation at the origin of the fire at Arlington Pet Care on Arlington Road in Springfield Township.

Two dogs, a cat and some baby chicks were killed in the fire that was reported before 9 p.m.

"It was in the middle of the structure on the third floor in an area where the chicks were being housed," said Simich.

Simich confirmed there was an incubator-like device in the area where the fire started.

The owner of the boarding and grooming facility did not want to be interviewed, but told me he lost his cat in the fire.

"The owner did attempt to make an entry into the structure, but at the time, the flames and the heat were too high," added Simich.

The only damage to the buildings that are just steps away from the burned up facility was some melted siding.

Jessica Haddad is the assistant manager of the AT&T store next door. She had just left for the day when the fire started. She said she never smelled smoke or saw any flames.

"It's still sad, but absolutely glad it was contained because it could have been terrible. There was a whole bunch of people in this plaza which is feet

away," said Haddad.

