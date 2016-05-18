Mansfield shooting suspect arrested

The suspected shooter from a May 8 shooting on 191 Marion Ave. has been arrested on an attempted murder warrant for another shooting on Lakeeron Lane, both in Mansfield.

Mansfield police and the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force announced the arrest of Kamron Sandifer Wednesday.

The investigation continues and anyone with information on these incidents are asked to call Detective Dave Scheurer at 419-755-9748.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.