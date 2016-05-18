How Hum mobile app can help with all things automotive

Hum does more than just track your car. (Source: WOIO)

A new mobile app is helping people keep track of their loved ones wherever they are on the road.

The Verizon Wireless application called “Hum” launched over a year ago, and its technology works with a device that is placed inside of a car. The device syncs with the mobile application and can alert the driver about maintenance issues, provide roadside assistance, and even notify a driver about how fast the car is traveling when someone else is driving.

Vjera Ricov recently purchased the app and it helped her locate her husband, who suffers from dementia, when he made a wrong turn driving. She became worried when she saw he left his phone at their Solon home.

"I said 'oh my god, where did he go?'"

Ricov called police and used Hum, which pinpointed her husband’s car, miles away from his intended destination.

Ricov is thankful she learned about it in time.

"I'm very grateful, and I would suggest that anyone who drives has one,” said Webster.

Darren Webster, director of retail at Verizon Wireless says that Hum provides many different services for users.

"(What) it does is it turns your car into a smart car,” said Webster.

Webster says the app costs about $10 per month for Verizon Wireless customers, and it's only available through the mobile carrier, but non-Verizon Wireless customers can still get it by setting up a standalone account with the carrier.

"There's 150 million cars on the road right now that qualify -- generally most cars over 1996 or newer than 1996 are going to be available for this service,” said Webster.

