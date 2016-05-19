United, American Airlines announcing additional flights for RNC

United, American Airlines confirm additional flights to and from Cleveland during RNC. (Source: WOIO)

United Airlines has reported they will be adding around 2,000 additional seats and additional flights starting before and continuing until after the Republican National Convention.

The airline is increasing flights between Cleveland and their five hubs, which include Washington, D.C.

A spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed they would be doing something similar to accommodate the 50,000 people who will travel in and out of Hopkins.

"American Airlines is adding seating capacity from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport to Cleveland during the RNC in anticipation of increased

traffic," said LaKesha Brown, a spokesperson for American Airlines.

The dates American is increasing capacity are July 17, 21, 22 and 24.

One Hopkins official has gone on record saying that the other airlines that service Cleveland would probably be following suit and adding additional flights as well.

