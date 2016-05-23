7 wedding hacks to save you money on big day

Jumping the broom has changed, a lot over the years. What was once built on tradition has turned to wooing guests with bling, choreographed dance moves, and a slew of wedding dresses.



Nothing is wrong with that if that’s what you want, but not everyone can afford it. The average cost of a wedding here in Northeast Ohio is between $25,000-$35,000.

Covesa Gragg with Covesa Kelly Events said pick and choose your battles, starting with the dress.

“There are some great dress rental companies out there that you sometimes still pay thousands of dollars for, but there are some local bridal shops that are great and affordable,” Gragg said.

She's been a wedding and event planner for more than 10 years.

Forbes.com has a list of wedding hacks that can save you cash on your big day.

Gragg agreed with most of the Forbes hacks, we looked at a total of seven.

The dress, location, invites, party favors, the cake, food, and alcohol.

“If the venue allows it, you can buy the alcohol yourself and hire a bartending surface,” Gragg said.

If all of that churns up the Bridezilla in you, you can always opt for a ‘Pop up Wedding’ it’s become a new craze. In 'Pop up weddings' locations are never booked ahead of time, planning is minimal and fingers are crossed that you and your partner don't get asked to leave before you get kicked out.

Here are 3 things to say 'I Do' to:

The dress is once and a lifetime, be smart.

Location, Gragg says pay now or you could pay later trying to turn a venue into what you really want.

Don’t cheat your guests on good food and if you have alcohol there are ways to go around spending too much.



Here are 3 things to say 'I Don’t' to:

Invites and the cake, don’t overdo it.

Most guest don’t even realize party favors are at the table for them to take home.



