Father goes on trial after infant daughter found dead in crib

Bond was reduced Tuesday for a man accused of failing to tell authorities his child died and kept her decomposing body in a crib in his Medina apartment.

The bench trial for Eric Warfel is scheduled to begin Monday in Medina. The 35-year-old father is accused of leaving the body of his 20-month-old daughter, Ember, in a crib for more than a month.

No cause of death has been determined. But Warfel pleaded not guilty, by reason of insanity. However, he was found competent to stand trial.

Warfel is charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. The little girl’s body was discovered by a cable worker doing repair work in Warfel’s Forest Meadow apartment in July of 2015.

Warfel admitted to putting trash in the baby’s room to cover up the smell. The defendant has an 8-year-old who now lives with her grandparents, and a 5 month old who also died suddenly in 2013.

