Do My Job: Historic ride on new Goodyear blimp

An experience that really can’t be put in words, the chance to fly 1,500 miles above ground in the Goodyear Blimp’s Wingfoot Two.

Historic, because Cleveland 19 was the first news crew on board.

Traveling through the air of speeds up to 50 mph. I was excited to get on, but the boat and airplane merged plane left me feeling sea sick.

It was the best experience of my life to date and I don’t regret taking the flight one bit.

I am so happy the Cleveland 19 crew asked me to do it, and the pilots story of how he came to fly the airship is a story in its own right. Please watch on Cleveland 19 tonight at 11 & join me on Facebook at 8 p.m. for a live chat.

Preparing for take off,

Captain "Wings" aka Tia Ewing

