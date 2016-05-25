Anchor Tia Ewing takes on Toronto in support of Cavaliers

It was Thursday, May 19, 2016 -- that was Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Just days before the Cavs showed they were really #Allin216 when they beat the Raptors.

Thursday morning on Cleveland 19 News, anchors Tia Ewing and Brian Duffy were talking about the game. That’s when Tia said the Raptors were like a high school team and there was nothing to fear.

What she didn’t know was a reporter from Toronto was watching in a Cleveland hotel room. Nathan Downer was covering the big game for his station CP24 and watched the trash talking. From there, he contacted Cleveland 19 and wanted to interview Tia along with other staff from the AM show.

We know how big of a Raptors’ fan Drake is, and I think it’s safe to say he won’t be calling Tia anytime soon.

