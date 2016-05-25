Amanda Berry, Gina DeJesus 'rock one sock' for National Missing Children's Day

Gina DeJesus and Amanda Berry were the center of attention at Westown Square for a local event that was part of National Missing Children's Day.

Amanda's sister Beth said they are proof that those looking for missing children and loved ones should never give up. The event was held just steps away from the Burger King, where Berry worked and was last seen when she went missing over a decade ago.

"It's a blessing to be here -- to have her next to me doing this and recognizing other missing children -- rocking one sock to show support that there are other missing kids out there and that we all want to pull together and look for these missing kids and bring them home," said Beth Serrano, Berry's sister.

Berry and DeJesus did not want to be interviewed at the event where the F.B.I. and Cleveland Police partnered up to hand out fingerprint and DNA collection kits for parents. Police and FBI agents were on hand to offer up child safety tips.

Both Berry and DeJesus were "rocking one sock," wearing only one sock to raise awareness about missing children.

Gina's mother, Nancy Ruiz, had this message for anyone who may be missing a loved one:

"My message is keep the faith, keep the hope and keep it alive. Fight -- no matter what," said Ruiz.

