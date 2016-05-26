Cleveland Police, FBI speak on abduction of 6-year-old

Cleveland Police and the Cleveland Division of the FBI say that they are following up on leads they received from recently released surveillance tape and pictures, but, so far, they have made no arrests in the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl.

The little girl was abducted from her home on West 104th, in the wee hours of Saturday morning. She was d ropped off 17 hours later on Lyric Avenue, a street 30 blocks away.

In a news conference Friday, authorities said they could not announce an arrest, but have expanded their search beyond Cleveland's west side and have raised the reward for information to $20,000. Police and FBI agents say the person responsible for the abduction has committed similar acts in the past, based on forensic evidence.

Officials also made another public plea for the help of the public to take the person responsible for these acts off the streets before any more children are affected.

Investigators won't say what happened to the victim while she was being held by her kidnapper. Police also won't say if she was shown some newly released surveillance images of a man investigators are calling a "person of interest."

"The male that is seen in the images is a person of interest, and it is someone we need to talk to, and we really need to get him identified," said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police say the new video and images of the person of interest were recorded on West 105th Place on May 14, at around 2 a.m. West 105th Place is an alley way that runs behind the 6-year-old's home.

"We want people to pay attention to this guy's mannerisms, how he walks, and realizing he's wearing a hoodie and things like that," added Ciaccia.

The man in the new surveillance tape has facial hair, a hat or visor and a hood. His sweatshirt has a possible logo on it, and his shoes are dark with light-colored soles.

The car police are looking for is a 2003-2005 four-door Pontiac Grand Am with a sunroof, spoiler and black mirrors.

Detectives appeared to gather on the front porch of the little girl's home this afternoon.

The house now has a no trespassing sign posted right outside. The family has repeatedly asked to be left alone.

Anyone with information should call the confidential tip line at 216-622-6842. A $10,000 reward is being offered for anyone who can help police successfully identify and prosecute the person responsible for the abduction.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.