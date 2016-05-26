Cavs help local school score with big donation

Students from Stepstone Academy try out their new iPads with Cleveland 19's Shanice Dunning. (Source: WOIO)

Students at Cleveland’s Stepstone Academy got a big surprise from the Cleveland Cavaliers today.

The Cavaliers dancers, scream team, and legendary players Campy Russell and Elmore Smith all came to deliver the special gift.

The Cavaliers donated 15 new iPad Minis and almost 1,000 books as part of its reading and learning initiative.

Kerry Bubolez is the president of business operations for the Cavaliers and he says this is the 12th year the team has been supporting this initiative.

“The great work they're doing with all these young kids, kindergarten through fourth grade, we just felt like this was a great place for the Cavs to give back to the community,” said Bubolez.

The Cavaliers donated traveling “arenas” -- learning centers double up as a book shelf and a fun reading space. The traveling arenas have wheels that allow them to be shared between classrooms.

Stepstone Academy superintendent Susan Hyland says that the books will help students to improve their reading skills.

“Reading is the first tool that every child needs to be successful in academic life. We got 10,000 worth of hardcover books and that’s an amazing thing because our students rarely get to see hardcover books,” said Hyland.

