Race a dinosaur in Great Lakes Science Center's new exhibit

The Great Lakes Science Center will be allowing guests to try out Sports Arena, its latest exhibit, before it opens to the public on Saturday.

With 16 different stations, Sports Arena allows students to learn about the human body during physical activity and the science of sports.

Stations include Body Tables, Land like a Cat, See Yourself Walk, You be the Judge and more.

Students will be able to practice their balance on a competition-sized balance beam, race a dinosaur image on a sprint track and as part of the “green screen games,” play baseball with the pros.

Sports Arena will be open through Sept. 5 and is free with regular admission.

