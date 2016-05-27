Montville police officer saves life for 3rd time

A Montville police officer saved the life of a woman for the third time on Thursday. The latest incident happened on Interstate 71 in Medina County.

Troopers from the Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were helping a 25-year-old Wooster woman who had overdosed. She was was unconscious and not breathing when Montville officer Ryan Gibbons arrived.

He administered Narcan and with help from Trooper Dunbar and they proceeded with CPR.

Within a minute, the woman needed another dose of the drug, which is when Gibbons was able to keep her alert and breathing on her own. Paramedics arrived a short time later to find the woman up and talking as they transported her to the hospital.

As a K9 unit, Gibbons has Narcan in case of emergency in which K9 Blek takes in narcotic drugs during a search.

This incident is the third time in less than a year that Gibbons has had to administer Narcan and save a person’s life.

