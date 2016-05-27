Lawn service app saving time, building businesses

It's going to be perfect weather to do some yard work this weekend. But what if you're just too busy, or away for the holiday? Technology is stepping in to make sure your lawn looks great.

Plowz and Mowz is the Uber of landscaping. And Clevelanders are taking advantage more than any other market where it's available. Just this week alone, the service will be responsible for cutting hundreds of local lawns.

It acts as a subcontractor, connecting small businesses like M+M Lawn Service, with clients in need of a one-time mow, or lawn care as-needed. Clients enter in the job description and vendors can choose which jobs to take.

"They come up in a cue. You can look at the property, know the dimensions or the square footage of the lot," said Jessica McFall, with M+M Lawn Care.

And just like the lawn, a little is taken off the top by the app administrators.

McFall says it's helped them grow their new business from 8 to 80 clients in less than a year. And they're starting to get repeat customers.

"It's enabled us to get a clientele by being in areas that we might not have clientele in, have a presence in those areas. We're picking up a lot of residual work by being in different areas," said McFall.

And Cleveland Heights home owner Trevor Joynson says he is saving what matters most to him.

"It frees me up in time which is the most important thing we really have," he said.

He is not alone. Cleveland is the second largest among the 30 markets where this service is available.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.