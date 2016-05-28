Catch Meaning music fest honors Hawken students

The families of two teens killed in a car crash hosted a concert in their honor. (Source: WOIO)

The families of two teens killed in a car crash last year hosted a music fest in their honor.

Hawken seniors Alex Doody and Josh Weil were killed in May 2015 after their truck slammed into a tree weeks before they were set to graduate.

Alex’s father Rick Doody said after their deaths, the teens’ families came together to create the Catch Meaning Fund through the Cleveland Foundation.

“The first few months we’re like shock and after that you’re like 'what can we do that keeps the memory of our sons alive,'” said Doody.

Today they hosted a music fest at Jacobs Pavilion. All the proceeds will go to organizations that help young people make an impact.

Rapper ASAP Ferg headlined the event, along with Tory Lanez and New Breed Brass band. Local artists, including Josh’s brother’s Sam Weil also performed.

“Music was one of our closest things we had together,” said Weil.

Weil’s mother and father, Meredith and Michael, have been dedicated to planning the musical festival for several months. Restaurants Choolah, Coastal Taco, and Piada sold food, but donated the profits to the fund.

“It’s a horrible tragedy, but it’s also been something that’s brought us together and celebrate -- that’s the spirit of this event. Volunteers, from the people selling the food, to the people doing the production work, it’s been an incredible amount of community support,” said Michael.

Meredith Weil says that they’ve been able to raise $100,000 dollars and about 2,000 people bought tickets to the festival.

It’s all a collective effort that friends and family will believe will allow other young people find meaning and have the opportunity Alex and Josh didn’t have.

“We want people to live full lives and find passion and that’s the purpose for today,” said Doody.

