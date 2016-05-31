Cleveland FBI: 'Person of interest' in kidnapping may have altered appearance by now

Special Agent Vicki Anderson of the Cleveland Division of the FBI says that by now, the person of interest that investigators are looking for in the kidnapping of a 6-year-old girl from her home on W. 104th Street and in the attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Elyria, in February, may have tried to alter his appearance.

Police had said they were looking for a white male with light brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard. The suspect is around 5-foot-10. He has at least one tattoo and was wearing a red or maroon hoodie at the time of the Cleveland abduction on May 21.

Investigators recently released surveillance video of a person of interest and a car. The vehicle is a 2003 or 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, four-door with a black car bra, sunroof and a spoiler on the back.

"Look at the individual that was seen one week prior to the actual abduction in the alleyway. It was at the exact time one week prior," said Anderson.

Anderson says it's also very possible the person of interest has taken the covering off the front of the 2003 or 2005 Pontiac Grand Am. He may have even shaved off his neatly trimmed beard.

"Maybe you think that it's not this person because they don't have a goatee anymore, but you do remember they had a goatee two months ago. That could have very easily have been shaven off, and we do find that a lot, that suspects, of course, once they know they are in the news, they alter their appearance," said Anderson.

Meanwhile, children are out again playing along W. 104th Street in Cleveland, where the 6-year-old girl was kidnapped.

Neighbors like Nikasiear Bowman say they find themselves looking out for the younger kids because the suspect is still out there.

"I don't be outside at night anymore, and if I am outside at night, I make sure the kids are not outside. I will approach them like, 'aren't you supposed to be in the house? Isn't it past your bedtime?'" said Bowman.

Parents, like Christa Menzel, say they can't help but wonder where that suspect is right now.

"Actually, everybody I see is almost like, to the description. So, it's like, who is he?" said Menzel.

A $20,000 reward is now available for information that leads to the identification and successful prosecution of the man responsible.

Anyone with any information who can help solve this case is asked to call the confidential tip line at 216-622-6842.

