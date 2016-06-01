Kidnapping 'person of interest' sketch released

The FBI and Cleveland police released a composite sketch of a "person of interest" that may have been seen in the area of a kidnapping.

A 6-year-old girl was taken from her home on West 104th Street on May 21. She was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. At 9:30 p.m., officers received information that the girl had been found at a home several miles away in the 13800 block of Lyric Avenue.

Police had said they were looking for a white male with light brown hair and a neatly trimmed beard. The suspect is around 5-foot-10. He has at least one tattoo and was wearing a red or maroon hoodie at the time of the Cleveland abduction on May 21.

MORE: FBI says man may have changed appearance

Investigators recently released surveillance video of a person of interest and a car. The vehicle is a 2003 or 2005 Pontiac Grand Am, four-door with a black car bra, sunroof and a spoiler on the back.

"Look at the individual that was seen one week prior to the actual abduction in the alleyway. It was at the exact time one week prior," said Vickie Anderson, Cleveland FBI.

Anderson says it's also very possible the person of interest has taken the covering off the front of the 2003 or 2005 Pontiac Grand Am. He may have even shaved off his neatly trimmed beard.

"Maybe you think that it's not this person because they don't have a goatee anymore, but you do remember they had a goatee two months ago. That could have very easily have been shaven off, and we do find that a lot, that suspects, of course, once they know they are in the news, they alter their appearance," said Anderson.

The May 21 Cleveland abduction has been linked to an attempted abduction of a 10-year-old girl in Elyria, in February.

A $20,000 reward is now available for information that leads to the identification and successful prosecution of the man responsible.

Anyone with any information who can help solve this case is asked to call the confidential tip line at 216-622-6842.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.